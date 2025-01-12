‘It’s an electromagnetic force field.’ – Driver is Impressed With A Cheap Car Product She Got From Temu For $2.99

Moms do the darndest things!

A TikTokker named Jaiden took to TikTok and showed folks the Temu product her mother bought for her car…and it sounds like she might have been duped.

The video shows a small, circular device on Jaiden’s mother’s car dashboard.

She asked her mom what it was and her mom responded, “It’s an electromagnetic force field, so I don’t get snow on my windshield.”

She added, “I got it from Temu for $2.99.”

Oh, boy…

Could something like this really work?

Here’s the video.

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker wasn’t impressed…

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Well, she seems to enjoy it…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!