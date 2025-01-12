January 12, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘It’s an electromagnetic force field.’ – Driver is Impressed With A Cheap Car Product She Got From Temu For $2.99

by Matthew Gilligan

Moms do the darndest things!

A TikTokker named Jaiden took to TikTok and showed folks the Temu product her mother bought for her car…and it sounds like she might have been duped.

The video shows a small, circular device on Jaiden’s mother’s car dashboard.

She asked her mom what it was and her mom responded, “It’s an electromagnetic force field, so I don’t get snow on my windshield.”

She added, “I got it from Temu for $2.99.”

Oh, boy…

Could something like this really work?

Here’s the video.

@jaidy.444

Temu done got my mama again #temu #momsoftiktok #fyp

♬ original sound – Jaiden

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker wasn’t impressed…

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Well, she seems to enjoy it…

Categories: STORIES
