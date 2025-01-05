Man And His Wife Are Having A Hard Time Getting Pregnant, And It Only Makes It More Stressful When A Friend Keeps Asking About A Potential Baby

Some people find it very easy to get pregnant, and those people probably can’t really understand the stress couples are under who have a hard time getting pregnant.

In today’s story, a friend with a baby is hoping his other friend will have a baby soon too. The probably is that the friend with the baby won’t stop asking about a potential baby, and it is really bothering his friend.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for avoiding my friend when he won’t stop asking about pregnancy? Hi everyone, I need a perspective on this. My wife (35F) and I (33F) are trying for a baby. It’s taken us ages to find a donor, and we have done three IUI cycles, none of them have worked. It’s been long, stressful, expensive, and I am not enjoying this process at all.

His friend had a baby without trying.

My friend Zac (37M) is, unfortunately, making it worse. He never had children on his radar, until talking about it with a newish partner, and getting pregnant naturally on the first go. Their child is now 18 months.

He is sick of Zac asking him about the pregnancy journey.

I think most of the people he is friends with have children who are older so he is looking for parents with kids of similar ages. This has meant that he has been constantly asking us about our journey. I know it’s because he’s excited, but I’ve started avoiding him as it’s so relentless. We’ll catch up, and sometimes before he asks me how I am, he’ll ask about the baby making. When we finally got a donor, I told him I was keen to stop talking about it, and we’d let him know when we had news.

This hasn’t worked.

It seems that all Zac can think about is babies.

Several times, I’ve mentioned things that could be ambiguous, which he has jumped on. I talked about being excited for next year (I’m starting a PhD). He immediately said ‘yeah, how is all the fertility stuff going?!’ I wasn’t even talking about baby stuff, but he made it about baby stuff, yet again.

Zac can’t seem to take a hint.

As a result, I’ve pulled back from seeing him as often. I have reminded him I don’t want to talk, but only once. He keeps trying to invite himself over, but these last three months with three IUI fails (one being a likely early miscarriage), I haven’t felt too great.

Zac is still asking about a potential baby.

Today, he mentioned a lunch in town. I told him I was in back-to-back meetings on the day he suggested it, and then asked how he was doing. His response was ‘Yeah, doing alright, just haven’t seen you in ages! How’s the baby making going?’ Guys, I was so upset.

He once again told Zac to stop asking about a baby.

I said this ‘Still not pregnant, finding it pretty stressful. I’d rather we didn’t talk about it.’ I then sent a follow up message to say ‘I feel unlistened to about this. We’ve talked about how I don’t want to talk about baby stuff before.’ He has not responded, and I wanted to check, AITA?

Zac seriously needs to back off. He obviously doesn’t understand how stressful this process is for his friend.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This person calls Zac insensitive.

Another person thinks Zac is being intrusive.

This reader thinks Zac is inconsiderate.

Here’s a suggestion for how to shut down Zac’s questions.

His friend seriously needs to back off before the friendship is over for good.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.