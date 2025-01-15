Sailor Walks In On Cheating Girlfriend’s Lunch Date And Casually Joins Them, Making Her Incredibly Uncomfortable In Front Of Her New “Boyfriend”
Dating can be complicated, but finding out your partner is cheating takes things to a whole new level of awkwardness.
So, what would you do if you caught your girlfriend on a date with someone else at the same place you planned to meet you for lunch?
Would you confront her?
Or would you find a way to make her squirm in front of her new fling?
In the following story, one man deals with this exact scenario and opts for the latter.
Here’s how it all played out.
My cheating girlfriends awkward date.
This took place when I (29M) was 19 years old.
I had just left Navy Boot Camp and entered A School.
For some background on the story and for those of you who aren’t aware, boot camp teaches you to be a good sailor, while
A school teaches you to do the specific job you’ll be doing while in the Navy.
I had been there for some time when I decided to go to a little movie theater on base and meet a girl who I’ll call Cheater.
Cheater and I hit it off pretty well, and we started going out.
It turns out she had other plans.
Over a month into the relationship, we make plans to meet up the next day for lunch after morning classes at one of the on-base restaurants.
I make it into the eatery and find Cheater already there, eating with another man.
To paint a picture, they weren’t just eating but leaning very close to one another, holding hands.
It turns out that not only did she forget our plans, but she also made the same plans with an entirely different guy.
Seeing this, I decided to get my food, walk up all sweetly to them, and join them for lunch.
The look on Cheater’s face when she saw me was one of mortification.
He joined them for lunch.
I introduced myself as a “good friend” of Cheater and made small talk, asked questions about the two of them, and anything else that made
Cheater as uncomfortable as possible before politely excusing myself so I could head for my afternoon classes.
Although I didn’t outright rat her out, I made sure to lay it on thick and watched her squirm as her other “boyfriend” began to piece it all together over the course of our meal.
It’s sufficient to say things didn’t last between me and Cheater.
Bravo! That took a lot of guts on his part.
Finding out someone is a cheater early is always better than finding out later.
