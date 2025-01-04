She Got Revenge On Her Narcissistic Ex-Boyfriend By Setting Him Up On A Fake Date And Then Standing Him Up Too

Have you ever wished you could stick it to an evil ex?

Revenge on his ego I dated this man for 2 years. I don’t wanna say he was a narcissist because I know people throw that word all the time. I do believe he had a lot of narcissistic tendencies.

Isolated me so I wouldn’t talk about his toxic behavior, called me names, kicked me out, arguments always led to big fights because he would gaslight me, insult me, and never wanted to take accountability. Would watch me cry and go to bed.

Starved me, treated me like a servant. Gave me months of silent treatment, maybe cheated on me because I can’t prove otherwise. He was emotionally and psychologically abusive with me. I was not a perfect partner but my intentions towards him were always pure. I gave everything to that person for him to crush me mentally like he did.

Last thing he said to me is that I will regret leaving him and won’t find better.

After the breakup I went spiraling. One of my friends has this fake IG account of a girl that she been running for years. About 1 week after the breakup, I asked her to follow my ex’s account because he was private. He ended messaging the fake account.

Let’s name it Julia. Then my friend gave me the idea that we should prank him. So Julia started to flirt back and show some interest. He ended up inviting Julia on a date!

Meanwhile I also took advantage of the situation to ask him subtle questions about his breakup. I asked how long was he single for and he answered it’s been months but in reality it had been 1 week.

What was he looking for in a woman/partner: said that he wanted a woman with goals, active, down to earth, deep conversations, and he can be himself. Thought that was funny because he didn’t have real goals, was extremely lazy, couldn’t even cook or make himself lunches, would get mad if I cried, was always on his phone, and I always had to ask if he was still listening to me when I talked. Had zero empathy or emotions. Him being himself would mean that his partner accepted not even having the bare minimum, getting disrespected and abused.

We decided to make the prank in 2 parts. So first, he seemed so desperate for a woman’s attention and it was not hard. The first part was to make him drive downtown to a restaurant that Julia had picked. When he was in front of the restaurant, Julia canceled pretending she had an emergency.

We had to make fake proof to make it believable so he wouldn’t suspect anything. He believed everything. Julia made it clear that it was going down. The idea of him getting ready for a date, probably going to pharmacy etc., and him driving 30 mins for absolutely nothing felt so good.

The second part is that Julia rescheduled their date 5 days later. During those days, she was dirty talking and hinting many times that it was gonna get hot and steamy so he would be hooked on her. Julia made a real reservation at a restaurant. They were gonna meet there. So my ex arrived at the restaurant and Julia sent him a text that she will be 10 mins late but he should go inside get the table that was under her name. That’s what he did.

She then texted him to order her a drink, to really make him believe she was about to come in few minutes. He sat there all alone with a drink that was not his, waiting for a date that never came, and Julia blocked him and disappeared like she never existed.

Why did I do that would you say? I just needed to remind him that he was not the catch the he thought he was. I needed to humble him. Make him face reality.

