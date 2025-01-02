Supporting Small Businesses Is A Good Thing, Right? This Woman Found Out That They Are Sometimes A Hassle To Work With.

Everyone wants to support small businesses, but what would you do if you find that the small business owner is insufferable?

That is the situation TikToker @chels_shack ran into, so she made a video about it.

She starts off the video by saying, “There’s nothing worse than a small business owner with the audacity. Nothing worse.”

Yikes, it sounds like she had a bad experience and a story to tell. She goes on to say, “I want to find a small business baker to support in my community for my birthday party.”

That is a great thing to do, and a great way to get high-quality products.

Unfortunately, the baker has a list of requirements a mile long and a bad attitude. The TikToker explains, “Her policy is kind of strict and she’s kind of rude about it.”

Small businesses have to protect themselves, but at some point, they are just getting in their own way.

After dealing with a whole bunch of problems from this small business owner, she finally just decides to cancel the order and work with a different company for her birthday cake.

She says, “I will be going to Cold Stone Creamery for my cake now. I love an ice cream cake. Cold Stone would never let me down like that.”

Cold Stone certainly has some delicious cakes, so I can’t blame her there.

The whole story is kind of crazy and I can see why she got frustrated.

If you are interested, you will want to watch the full video.

It is just a few minutes long, and well worth your time. Check it out.

