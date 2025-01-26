Beauty Expert Isn’t A Fan of Sulfate-Free Shampoos

Sulfate-food shampoos seem to be all the rage these days, but are they really good for your hair?

A beauty expert named Abigail posted a video on TikTok and talked about why she thinks these hair-care products might not be such a great idea.

Abigail said, “Everything you have ever been told about drug store hair care is a lie.”

She added, “The reason why your hair instantly feels drastically better after using drug store shampoo and conditioner is either because of the sulfates, the silicones or both.”

She said that she thinks companies took these ingredients out of shampoo “because it’s part of a marketing strategy to be able to label their products in a certain way to make it more likely for you to spend your money on them.”

And Abigail added that customers are getting screwed over because of it.

Sad!

Check out the video.

@abbeyyung And as a very important note- this actually isn’t just a drugstore vs high end issue. There are also drugstore brands that go the “all natural” route and remove ingredients that make our scalp + hair thrive in the name of being able to slap a *free from* label on their products. It happens at all price points. The key is to find products at whatever price point works for you that make your hair feel how @Alix Earle described- softer, smoother, shinier, more manageable, less frizzy, less tangled, etc. It’s also obviously not as simple as just looking for sulfates and silicones because as one example, there are other cleansing agents that are also considered to be deeper cleaning that aren’t technically sulfates. But I think it’s a great place to start. If you are using products that claim to be extra gentle, sulfate free and/or silicone free and your hair is constantly greasy, weighed down, dry, frizzy, tangled, etc, that’s a good sign it’s time to try something else. #healthyhair #haircare #hairtips ♬ original sound – Abbey Yung

