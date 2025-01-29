January 29, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Lexus Driver Showed Viewers What The New TX Looks Like From The Driver’s Seat

by Matthew Gilligan

This might be the closest I ever get to sitting in a Lexus!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what the Lexus TX looks like from behind the wheel.

The woman showed viewers the panoramic camera on the Lexus’ dashboard and she wrote in the video’s caption, “Did you know the 2024 Lexus TX comes with a panoramic view monitor?!”

She added, “Birds-eye-view is the best!”

Looks pretty snazzy to me…

Here’s the video.

@longolexus

Did you know the 2024 Lexus TX comes with a panoramic view monitor?! Birds-eye-view is the best! #longolexus #lexustx #luxurycars #lexussuv #suv #newcar #newcartour #cartour #lexusgirl #luxurysuv #lwatxchallenge @Lexus Western Area

♬ follow burakimmmm_ – exposing_scamm

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual dropped some knowledge.

Anyone want to lend me some money so I can buy one…?

Eh, probably not. Would be nice, though!

