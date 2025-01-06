‘This is yet another way that Verizon likes to scam you!’ – If You’re Looking For A New Phone, This TikToker Wants To Remind You Not To Go With Verizon

Cell phone companies like Verizon are constantly putting out offers to try to entice customers to come sign up.

While they may be tempting, this TikTok user found that the deals aren’t always as good as they seem.

She made a video to warn her followers about a potential scam. The video starts out with her saying, “I know it’s Black Friday, but this is your sign not to trade in your phone to Verizon.”

Well, this sounds ominous. She goes on to say, “So, I traded in my iPhone 12 last year. It was a phone that I bought through Verizon, it had a crappy battery (that’s another story, don’t buy used phones from Verizon), I get this phone and I get a deal in the mail saying, ‘hey, you can upgrade this phone, we’ll give you $850 for it.'”

That sounds like a great deal to me.

Here is where the trouble starts though. She explains, “I asked the guy, because I’m tired of doing these rounds with Verizon where they lie to me, and I asked, ‘how much do I owe on my phone to where I can be done and leave Verizon?’ He informs me that I still owe $850, because Verizon only does payment plans where they give you your money $30 at a time per month.”

Yeah, that’s a pretty normal way for phone companies like this to give their deals.

She wraps up the video saying, “So this is yet another way that Verizon likes to scam you!”

I’m not sure that this is a scam as much as it is just her not understanding a deal.

I have no issues with them paying a monthly payment like this.

Watch the full video and see what you think.

Overall, that is still a great deal in my opinion.

