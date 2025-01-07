Employee Was Taken Advantage Of At Work For Years Before They Finally Quit, But They Were So Good They Qualified For Unemployment And Won A Claim In Court

When you get a job at a startup, you often have to do lots of different types of work to make the company successful.

What would you do if your employer took complete advantage of your work and treated you poorly the whole time you were there?

That was the situation the employee in this story was in, so they finally quit and after the employer tried to fight them about unemployment, this person won in court. Or so they claim.

See if you believe this story.

Treat me like garbage for 3+ years and try to deny me my unemployment? We’ll see about that. So some background. Due to some personal reasons, I needed a new start. Years ago, I moved cross country to a state famous for its mountains, colors, and legal use of certain substances. Since I had some family that wanted me to drive some items they’d stored on the eastern coast of the US to the state, I agreed and decided on moving since I could easily transfer all of my schooling to another college in the area. Enter my old boss.

She wasn’t a great person.

They came from the kind of money that paid their way into an ivy league school and owns several properties around town. They’re also the sort of person who stopped their birth control just to get pregnant and keep their equally awful boyfriend around. Just some background and used to establish character.

The job seemed a little fishy.

The Details & Background My new job was working as an assistant. I thought that it was odd that the interview was at a Starbucks, but I needed the job. I accepted minimum wage as a 1099 employee–yes I know I was dumb at the time, don’t worry, I’ve learned better–and started. My new workplace was out of their basement. Odd, but I’m a good guy, so I roll with it. Folks, I’m not exaggerating in the least when I say I worked sometimes upwards of 70+ hours a week. This was a job that was pitched to me as “part-time.”

A real Jack of all trades.

After months there, I did everything from answering phones, running social media and websites, drafting estimates, doing all IT work, some minor cleaning, and generally trying to help out this business in any way I could. I bent over backwards and then some more. Years later I realized I set an impossibly high standard for myself and others as the first employee of this business. Fast forward to some years in the future. I had left due to some stress-related health concerns. Essentially, I had a small stroke because of the stress and berating.

OP worked way to hard for this company.

I later came back, as I was and still am a very “pay it forward” person. And felt that I owed the company for getting me a start in an industry that got me out of retail. I’ve since learned better in this respect too. The work environment was never great. Any small mistake was treated as a large offense. Instead of this being a red flag to me; I doubled down. I did beyond my best to check all work and even taught myself some coding and server management that would help the business.

Business was booming.

Business started to pick up and we were soon busy enough to be able to afford a new location (I had suggested leasing a place near our primary clientele). We also needed to hire more staff since the workload was too much for two people. Before I left the first time, I had trained two office personnel. The company had also promoted me. As anyone who has worked in a small business can tell you, you’ll wear a lot of hats. So, my job title was somewhere around Estimator/IT/Office Manager/Field Representative. The owner had also bought a house in a residential neighborhood with the intention of renovating it to be our new office.

This company sounds awful.

Problems & Red Flags

Well, any business has it’s problems, here’s the ones for this company: New office was a house. The lot was zoned for residential. This was apparent at the time of purchase.

While homeowners can pull permits, you have to actually pull the permit for the work.

We couldn’t keep staff or subs to save our life. Turn over was ridiculous.

The owner was using the business accounts as their personal accounts.

Anytime the owner came back in all staff were expected to drop what they were doing and listen to their tirade and demands. Gods help you if you forgot anything or didn’t do it to their exact–sometimes incorrect–specifications. Or the specifications they came up with and didn’t tell you about.

The owner would scream, shout, and fume with staff.

The owner dated subs.

The owner often requested that I forge or backdate paperwork. (I’m a notary, this is not only illegal, but I could lose that privilege.)

The owner and other workers would smoke on the premises. (I’m cool with recreational use, but don’t partake myself.)

We would have to constantly juggle credit cards, accounts, and other funds, often begging the owner to be able to pay our supplier(s) to end the throng of endless, angry phone calls and emails asking for payment.

The owner was a serial appointment canceller. Often, I had appointments dropped into my lap past the time I would need to actually travel there and arrive on time.

OP decided to quit.

After more than three combined years of verbal abuse, threats and demands for payment, dealing with a revolving door of angry staff, and having more than one occasion where subs threatened me and the office staff for not being paid; I was ready to leave. I put in my notice as I was having the same stress-related health issues. The owner panicked and offered to sit down and talk things out. I had no intention of going back to working for $13/hr, with no benefits, and dealing with downright childish behavior. I hadn’t even been sat down for an interview, offered any sort of salary when I came back, and jumped in because they desperately needed the help. I knew that and got straight to work.

Finally, a reasonable offer!

But here we were in a public shop, talking things over and I explained the issues in this toxic environment and how it was affecting me. Why I was leaving and that I was sorry things had turned out this way. To my surprise, they came back with a counteroffer for a fair wage, praised my work, threw in some benefits, and offered to let me work from home for a large percentage of the week. I was still working on lining up a better job at the time and due to a series of equally bad employment situations before, I needed to rebuild my savings.

The phone calls were endless.

I agreed and had written proof of this agreement. Three months go by and for nearly every week I’ve received multiple calls after my shift asking, why I haven’t been doing (x, y, z) task. Why (insert insurance or customer name) hasn’t paid up yet. And, of course, being called into the office more due to the “needs of the business.”

Yeah, this person sounds like a real hero.

Anytime I’m in the office I’m putting out more fires than the New York Fire Department. Their bookkeeping assistant treats me like garbage. Anytime I had to teach them how to use a new system or even Excel, I’m met with opposition, stubbornness, and later would receive complaints about how I was “being condescending” to them. (In truth, they were very computer illiterate and unqualified for their position.) But they worked for next to nothing and would flatter the owner. They were generally two-faced and a brown-noser.

Two wonderful employees were fired.

The company also had a new office manager since I was working on mostly estimates and negotiations. This was one of the two I had trained and they were a sweetheart. They deserved more than they got there and were days where I had found them breaking down crying. The owner treated them worse than they had treated me and so did their “bookkeeper.” I felt sorry for them and eventually, they were fired. It’s unfortunate, but they are doing better now from what I’ve heard.

OP was furious.

Well, when the office manager was fired, bookkeeper and the owner drafted up a TON of fake write-ups. Backdating them, forging signatures, and generally trying to make them look like the worst worker to ever exist. I was upset. This was someone who had been in a similar position that I had been in; saved from the world of retail and trying to gain experience to get a better job. They were a hard worker and set the standard impossibly high. The customers loved them and they ran the office like a well-oiled machine. I honestly think that they had done a better job than I had in some respects.

Why didn’t this person turn them into the authorities then?

I brought up how the office manager as indicated by the write-up form was entitled to a copy of the form.

That backdating and what was done here was not only inappropriate but illegal. Both bookkeeper and the owner brushed off what I said. Big red flag. At this point, I started looking for other work.

The situation was too stressful.

I was in the office nearly every day and I had even gotten there early enough to open up on most days, then close. I was miserable and kept having chest pains due to the stress. During this time, I was trying to get approval to go on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) since I am trans. In order to qualify, you have to be of certain health requirements. Having a high BP will disqualify you for very valid health reasons. Due to where I live, I had to drive over an hour away to be seen for these services. Bummer, but I do it anyway.

The stress got even worse.

It takes over six months to get an appointment, where I’m told that I need to lower my blood pressure, or I can’t safely start HRT. I’m devastated, I cried, I got seriously depressed, and it only made things worse. To the point that my toxic work environment had stressed me beyond stressed. I came home one day, walked past my roommate like a zombie, went into the shower in our bathroom fully clothed, turned on the cold water, and just… laid there for an hour.

The roommate wanted OP to quit.

My roommate had been urging me to quit. Seeing the employer abuse, how upset I was, and how my depression was starting to spiral out of control again. Instead of quitting, I put together a solid business plan, job descriptions, improved workflows, and really just a huge document on “How to fix Your Business.” Presented the product of several hours of my own time to the owner. Who dismissed it in a loud bar where we could barely hear each other.

After three more months of waiting and trying to prompt change that would never come, I quit.

If you quit a job, you cannot get unemployment, so this doesn’t seem true to me.

The Revenge Since I had left without lining up another, immediate job; and frankly, need therapy, I applied for unemployment benefits due to health reasons. In my country, you can be awarded benefits if you meet a set of strict criteria, which, after a good day of research, I realized I did meet. I had never applied for unemployment in my life and having grown up with family that were a mix of benefits fraud poster children and welfare queens; I never wanted to “use the system.” But I had bills to pay and needed the time off to pick up my mental pieces after everything that had happened and I was going through.

The unemployment benefits were really helpful.

My roommate and I were running low on our savings, so I needed the unemployment. Swallowing down my pride, I applied and after over a month of back and forth and paperwork; I received my unemployment award. We breathed a sigh of relief as I continued to recover and look for work. Three months go by and we’re past the period of an employer being able to dispute a claim. Again, sigh of relief. I was nearly certain that they were going to try and file against me.

I certainly don’t blame them for appealing.

Well, I was right. Turns out they had lied and gotten an extension, filed against my claim, claiming that I was fired for poor performance. I was livid. How dare they insinuate that I did anything less than give 100% at that festering hole of toxicity they called an office! I worked well past my shifts, I had learned and set up the systems and documents they used for nearly everything, and I had treated their company as though it was my own. Sacrificing time, sanity, health, and even some of my own equipment to ensure it succeeded. I kept going when so many had walked away from the dumpster fire that was their business.

Time to get the supporting documents ready.

I immediately and angrily started my research to build my case. I read the document and the “hearing” was scheduled as a phone hearing in front of a deputy representing the department. There’s also a deadline to submit supporting documents. The very latest you could submit documentation for both the former employee and employer was within 24 hours before the scheduled hearing. Over the next three or so weeks I gathered up years worth of notes from medical providers I had seen, statements from former employees, witnesses to both my mental state and the state of the office environment, etc.

OP knew the boss’s scheme.

When the office manager had left, they filed for unemployment (which they were justified in). The owner had laughed, drafted up false write-up forms, filed for an extension, and the office manager’s claim was decided that the office manager didn’t have enough proof and documentation, they hadn’t bothered to turn in any, and lost their claim. Which means that the claimant has to pay back any money awarded. The owner and bookkeeper laughed and carried on, bragging about their “handiwork.” Now, I knew that there was going to be a fresh stack of fake write-up forms with my name all over them. I was the one who had authored the write-up forms. I’ve never once had a write-up form in any job I’ve worked.

Timing is everything.

I waited until 10 minutes before the deadline, used an online faxing service, and faxed over copies of all of my supporting documents to both the former employer and the deputy for the hearing. Leaving the company no time to turn in any documentation. I kept copies of the faxes to both of them, along with the successful notification that they had been received by both parties. If they had any documentation, they had to send it to both parties. Since I hadn’t gotten anything from them or the deputy, I knew I was the only one walking in with ammo. Upon further research, I discovered that I could attend the hearing in person. Which, I was more than happy too. Armed with a bulging folder full of evidence, collared shirt, tie, and a beaming smile on my face, I shook hands with the deputy and they called my former employer.

All the bookkeeper should have said is that this person quit, not that they were fired.

Bookkeeper answers the phone, we’re sworn in, all documentation is listed and verified that it has been received, and they give the employer’s side of the story. My gods, to say that they bashed me would be an understatement. Speed bumps take less abuse. “I didn’t work.” “My work was sloppy.” “I was rude to customers.” “I refused to go into the office,” and so on. At this point, I’m honestly doing my best to keep quiet and not laugh. They even tried to say that because I was trans, I left because of that. Makes no sense, but ok.

It’s OP’s turn to speak.

I give my statement; which I had written out and practiced several times before this hearing. All the while bookkeeper continually interrupts me and the deputy has to tell them to let me speak, as I did the same for them. I finish and we start going through the evidence. Of COURSE bookkeeper is waffling, saying they have evidence (emails and write-ups, both easy to fake since they controlled my employee email account) and starting to reference evidence that neither I or the deputy have received. The deputy has to interrupt them and state that anything they have is inadmissible since they didn’t turn it in before the generous deadline.

They keep trying to interrupt.

They are livid and I can tell in the background that the owner is feeding them things to say. (Bookkeeper is not the sharpest spoon in the knife drawer.) Which was an old habit of theirs for anyone who answered the phone in the office. I spend my sweet, sweet time going through the mountain of evidence I have. I’m interrupted several times and politely ask in my most honeyed of tones, “Bookkeeper, I let you speak freely, can you please do the same for me?” They are livid.

The deputy seemed to be on OP’s side.

Both the deputy and I could hear the seething rage over the phone and the poor deputy just rolls their eyes over the course of the hour. Having to remind bookkeeper that they are under oath. As they made several contradicting statements. After hearing the evidence from both sides and several claims by bookkeeper of, “This is the owner’s ‘bread and butter,’ you’re taking food from their kid’s mouths.” To which, I calmly reply, “Oh! Excuse me bookkeeper, I’ll keep that in mind during this hearing, and when I go to pay rent.” The deputy got a chuckle out of that but had to ask me to “keep it civil.”

OP clearly won the case.

To add to this buttery, decadent roll of sweet, sweet revenge; one of my witnesses was called who was a former employee. Not only did they back up my story, but they got to enjoy jabbing them back too. Needless to say, a few weeks later I got the results of the hearing and the deputy had ruled in my favor. There was a period of time where both parties were welcome to repeal the decision and we would appear in another hearing. At that time, recordings of the exchange would be made available to both parties. They never repealed. You would think this would be the end of my revenge. Admittedly, it’s not bad, but not pro revenge material yet.

The revenge continues…

It Gets Better Before I had left, one of the many bills that had been perpetually left unpaid were the insurances for the company, which included their unemployment insurance. I smiled each time I deposited my check, knowing full well that there was a very real possibility that over 7k of my unemployment came directly from them. But I wasn’t done. My professionalism had been insulted and dragged through the mud.

OP knew too much about what was happening at this company.

You see, I knew nearly everything that was going on in that company. I had made their systems, documents, edited contracts, and was ingrained in nearly every aspect of their operation. I knew they were facing an audit by their former insurance provider. I called their former insurer and spoke with the auditor. I detailed all of the OSHA, federal, and state violations. I also informed them of the paperwork forging that I had seen while I was there and of several unsafe practices. They thanked me for my time and I happily ended the call.

OP is really going all out.

Next stop, the IRS. I made a report and gave detailed information in regards to their records and even provided why they were not able to file on time. Again thanked for my time and honesty. Afterward, I decided to touch up with a few of my friends with the regional building department. They were more than happy to listen. In the three years I had worked there, I had the opportunity to meet and get to know several local businesses and their assistants around town. I spent the next two weeks calling and emailing several key businesses in the area that were their suppliers, vendors, subs, and labor suppliers. I never said an untrue word, asked if they had time to talk, and summarily, was thanked for my time.

It ended well for OP.

Funny thing about their assistants too; they control scheduling and well, answer the phones. I’m on good terms with several of them and they backed my story. Wouldn’t you know it, their business address was mysteriously devoid of their trailer, equipment, and signs not long after. They still have an online presence and probably will as long as their family continues to bail them out. I’m writing this after years because after working for several bad employers, I now have a good job with an amazing company that supports me. It’s the result of my years of experience, credentials, and having to deal with bad bosses for all those years.

This story has more holes in it than Swiss cheese, but if it is somehow actually true, then good for them.

Let's see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

Love it.

This person wants a follow up.

Here is someone who loved the story.

This person says using unemployment is a good thing.

I have a hard time believing this story is true.

