17-Year-Old Boy Was Diagnosed With A Gluten Allergy, So Mom Started Cooking Gluten-Free Only To Find Out He Was Eating Gluten Every Time He Left The House

When your child has a food allergy of some sort, you often need to adjust what you cook for them to keep them healthy.

What would you do if your 17-year-old son had a gluten allergy, but kept eating foods with gluten in them when he left the house?

That is what the mom in this story is facing, and she feels like she is wasting her time and money cooking gluten-free at home.

AITA for refusing to cook gluten free or take my near adult son out to eat? My 17 year old son was diagnosed recently with a wheat allergy. He had been battling gut issues for a few months and we finally found that he can’t have wheat. I immediately went into research mode.

Great job mom!

I read labels learned all names for wheat bought hundreds of dollars of food/snacks for him to try. I took him to whole foods and organic markets for hundreds more. I bought wheat alternative flours and began cooking gluten free. He still had digestive issues. So back to dr. Only issue wheat. Come to find out he’s spending his pay check at school on biscuits and gluten filled snacks.

If he isn’t willing to change, what can you do?

He goes to a friend’s house and bam eats McDonald’s and wheat filled junk. The doc and I warned him that this is only mild-moderate but it can get worse. He actually came home with urticaria and hives last weekend. He ate cake and pizza at a friend’s. He’s not 10 he’s 17. I can’t be with him everywhere and police every single thing he eats. He knows what wheat is and what to look for we literally learned together.

I can’t blame the school, he is 17.

The school said they won’t cut him off even with a dr note cause he’s old enough to police himself. They provide alternatives but he won’t eat them. He’s stubborn. Tonight we went out to a gluten friendly restaurant and I got him a gluten free meal 26 dollars (ours average 15-18). I made sure he was good with the selection. He didn’t eat it but instead snuck off others plates and snuck bread.

I would ask the MIL to stop.

My MIL is an enabler (just a bit won’t bother him 10 bites later). He stunk up the car on the way home and tried to deny that he ate wheat but the guy won’t lie. He is wanting to stay home due to gut pain but I’m getting peeved cause he’s causing it.

Absolutely not, she went above and beyond for him.

Am I an awful mom that If he’s going to eat what he wants that I am just over making the effort and spending way extra money when he’s not even following the diet. (I have been begging, trying ,and cooking GF for over 9 mos and have spent thousands trying to find what even I feel taste pretty good alternative). I don’t want to be a uncaring person but I feel like I’m wasting time and money that we don’t really have when it makes no difference. AITA?

This kid is old enough to make his own decisions on this.

Hopefully, he’ll learn.

This young man needs to learn to eat properly.

He could be causing his body significant damage if he doesn’t.

