Walmart Shopper Couldn’t Find Parking At The Store Because Pickup Customers Got First Dibs

Is the pickup craze at stores spinning out of control?

Well, a shopper named Burt certainly thinks so, and he posted a video to talk about the recent experience he had at a Walmart store.

In the video’s caption, Burt wrote, “Make it stop. 42 curbside spots, Walmart? Who’s doing all this shopping? Meanwhile, I’m circling the lot like it’s Black Friday.”

He wanted to know why there are so few spaces for customers who go into the store to shop and added, “They did this at our neighborhood market, and now there’s not enough parking for everybody.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user asked a question.

And this person plays by their own rules.

Stores might be doing this whole thing the wrong way…

Although we do love grocery pick up.

