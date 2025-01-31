Walmart Shopper Was Upset That The 75″ TV She Bought Was Already Broken

When you watch the video below, you’re going to tell from this woman’s face that she was NOT HAPPY about how this whole thing transpired.

Her name is Emily and she posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she bought a 75″ TV for her sister…and things didn’t go as planned.

In the caption, Emily wrote, “What happened to customer service” and video shows Emily and a man standing next to a huge flatscreen TV that has a ton of damage.

The text overlay on the video reads, “You buy a 75” TCL TV on Black Friday, gift it to your sister, it’s shattered but neither TCL [or] Walmart will give a refund or exchange it.”

That sucks!

Here’s the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

And this individual has been there.

I don’t think she was happy about this…

But who would be?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.