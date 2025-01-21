Uncle Doubted An Artist’s Ability To Make Their Craft Into A Career, But Uncle Was Forced To Eat His Words When They Scored A Job Offer

Everyone has a critic, but not everyone gets the chance to prove them wrong.

For one digital artist, an unexpected job offer became the perfect comeback to an unsupportive relative.

Read on for the full story.

small revenge that made me happy So I started digital art a few years back, and just last year, I made an Instagram account to share my work.

They were off to a great start and were pleased with their effort so far.

My dad followed me and was very happy with my progress and how much I had improved. I was also very consistent with posting on my account.

But then came a rude naysayer.

One day, my uncle — my dad’s brother — visited us. Everyone was chatting when he suddenly brought up my Instagram account. He said, “You won’t gain anything by wasting your time making those cartoons and posting them. Do something worthy!”

The artist was embarrassed, but felt even more determined to continue.

He said this in front of everyone, and to my disappointment, my dad didn’t defend me. Instead, he just laughed it off.

Soon, their payback came.

Anyway, it was such a natural revenge when a company contacted me to work with them. It wasn’t a huge company, but it was something that proved my uncle wrong.

And now to rub it in his face!

The next time we met him, I loved it when my dad bragged about my success right to his face.

Sometimes being doubted is the just the extra push you need to succeed!

What did Reddit think?

They say the best revenge is living well!

This commenter has some inspiring words of encouragement.

Artists are important members of society and should never be doubted!

It’s funny when short-sided people have to eat their words.

Instead of letting her uncle’s words define her, she let her work do the talking.

Turns out, persistence and talent speak louder than any criticism.

