Volkswagen Driver Said Men Always Tell Her She’s Putting The Wrong Fuel In Her Car And She’s Putting Them On Blast

A woman named Cate posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that when it comes to her car, some guys don’t know jack!

Cate said, “So I drive a Jetta stick shift TDI. For those of you who don’t know what that means, it means my car takes diesel. Every time I’m filling up at the gas station, some guy, usually an older man, will come up to me and be like, ‘Do you know you’re putting diesel in your car?’”

She added jokingly, “Because you know I’m a dumb blonde and they think I’m just using the pretty green pump.”

Cate said that on this occasion, another man approached her yet again and gave her the same line.

She said, “And I looked at him and I went, ‘Oh my goodness! I didn’t even realize I was doing that! Oh no!’”

Cate added, “And then I got in my car and drove away. And he was like, ‘Wait, how’d her car not break down?’”

Zing!

It’s safe to say she’s pretty tired of this…

