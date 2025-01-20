Volkswagen Driver Thinks She Got Scammed By A Dealership. – ‘My hands are tied seven years later. I don’t know what to do.’

You gotta know what you’re doing when you go to a car dealership…or else you might find yourself in hot water!

A woman named Reagan felt that way recently after buying a car at a Volkswagen dealership and she took to TikTok to talk about her experience.

Reagan said, “My hands are tied seven years later. I don’t know what to do. Because I paid for the vehicle in full, I should have received the title on the spot.”

She said she traded in the Volkswagen Beetle she owned for a Mini Cooper and that’s when she found out her name wasn’t on the car’s title…and neither was the Volkswagen dealership.

Reagan said, “I learned that Volkswagen took it upon themselves to finance my car for one month, which is unusual because I paid for my car in full.”

She continued, “It was never in Volkswagen’s name. It still has the original owner’s name on the title, even after all of these years of me driving it.”

Reagan said the trade-in now can’t be completed because her name isn’t on the title and she said, “I would love to know if anybody here works for Volkswagen or has dealt with a similar situation.”

Check out what she had to say.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

Sounds pretty fishy…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!