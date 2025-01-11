January 11, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Volkswagen Owner Said Something Went Wrong With The Seat Warmer In Her New Car And Burned A Hole In It

We all love the seat warmers in our cars, right?

Sure, we do!

But you might want to keep an eye on that feature in your vehicle after you watch this TikTok video from a woman named Haley.

The brief video shows a hole burned in Haley’s car seat and a white sweater that had been damaged.

The text overlay reads, “Seat warmer was too warm.”

In the comments, Haley wrote, “Guess I need pink seat covers to hide the hole now!!”

Check out the video.

@haleyy.stevenson

guess i need pink seat covers to hide the hole now!!

♬ original sound – Boosie fade

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this TikTok user was surprised.

Yikes! That doesn’t look good!

