When He Found Out His Ex-Fiancée Was Related To His Current Fiancée, He Was Unknowingly Thrust Into An Unexpected Family Drama

AITA for “ruining” my future wife’s cousin’s reputation in the family? So, almost 2 years ago, I (34M) was tired of dating, so I asked my parents to arrange some dates with prospective women. (Basically an arranged marriage). And that’s how I met E.

E was very kind, funny, and smart, so after two dates, when we sat down to discuss what we wanted in marriage, I was thinking that she was the woman of my dreams. Sadly, we were not compatible, mainly because I wanted to keep living with my parents (I am an only child), and she didn’t. We had a very cordial separation.

Fast forward about 3 months, and I met my current fiancée, M. We were very compatible, so we got engaged very fast. And we fell in love during our more than a year-long engagement.

Last month, we finally set the wedding date, so we had a party, and I got to meet her extended family. It turned out that E is M’s distant cousin (E’s uncle is married to M’s father’s cousin). Which was no issue for me, I just thought that it was a funny coincidence.

What I didn’t know was that, after I told M about the reason it didn’t work with E (months ago, before I knew they were related), M had told her mother, sister, and close cousins. And when it became obvious that it was their cousin, everyone shamed her. Not because she didn’t want to live with her in-laws, but because she created problems between her brother and SIL, because her SIL refused to live with E’s parents.

Now, I didn’t know anything about this until I received a very scathing voicemail from E, screaming at me for gossiping about her, and for ruining her reputation in the family. She said that I was an AH for even trying to paint her in a bad light after we parted ways. So, AITA?

