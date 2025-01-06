When This Woman Left Home To Live With Her Boyfriend, Her Mother Asked For Her Newly Adopted Kitty So She Would Have “Something To Love”

It’s really difficult for a parent when their child grows up and leaves home.

Most parents deal with this new phase in healthy ways, but this woman’s mother is adamant that she needs the kitten she and her boyfriend adopted as consolation.

She refused, and now that her mom is upset, she is wondering if she’s in the wrong.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA For not giving my mother my new kitten? I (18 year old, female) freshly moved out with my boyfriend (20 years old). We already have a male cat but decided on getting another. She is a baby female kitten and absolutely adorable and loving. The problem started when we brought her home.

It’s typical of a toxic dynamic when harmless things become an issue…

My male cat is probably about a teen right now and needs to be neutered, but since my female cat is a kitten I thought I’d have more time. I did not. So while waiting for my cat to get an appointment I’d asked my mom if she would cat sit for me. She agreed and brought her home. Now as silly as it may seem – and this is relevant-, I have a lot of guilt about moving.

Nobody should feel guilty about becoming an adult and living their own life.

I love my dad but he is nowhere near a great guy, and I’d felt like I left my mom and brother behind (even though we live in the same town.) I’d told my mother this and she understood and told me not to feel guilty.

But apparently, she didn’t really mean it.

Things have changed though. She constantly tries to convince me to let her have my kitten, and as dumb as it may sound she’s part of my family I’ve made for myself. She’s my baby girl and so every time I say no.

She is not doing anything wrong, but her mom got increasingly angry.

When I refuse, she gets upset and says things like, “You feel bad for leaving me behind? Give me something to love. I need something to love.” And it has me feeling like maybe I really am in the wrong, and that I should really give her the kitten to make ‘amends’ even though I don’t really want to. AITA?

That’s very odd behavior from her mother.

Let’s see what Redditors are saying about this.

A reader makes a suggestion.

This commenter shares their thoughts.

This person sounds baffled.

Keeping it short!

Yup!

I agree.

There are plenty of fish… I mean, kitties, in the sea.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.