Wife Insists That Their Daughter Should Call Adults By Their Real Names, But Her Husband Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

AITA for insisting my daughter call adults by their real names? I (29F) have a 4-year-old daughter with my husband. He is a die-hard fan of a certain baseball team. A few days ago, we were in the car and he had the radio on one of their spring training games. He and my daughter were listening to it.

I noticed that she called at least a few players, but not by their full name. I didn’t say anything in the moment, but afterwards, I talked to him and asked him to tell her to call them by their real names. As I believe it is disrespectful for children to call adults by nicknames.

He got upset by this, and said that what she called them was what they were commonly referred to as. He said I was being absurd. I told him I think it’s rude, and that it wouldn’t be hard for her to call them by their actual names and that he was setting a bad example because she’s just calling them whatever he did.

He said that she couldn’t. Because the majority of the players she calls by shortened names have S’s or R’s in their names and she can’t say them. I told him it’s still rude and she wouldn’t call any other adult by a nickname, so this shouldn’t be different.

He left the room, but I looked up the players’ actual names. The next time a game was on in the background, I corrected my daughter. She couldn’t say it and got frustrated, so I turned it off. My husband was annoyed, and said I’m choosing a ridiculous hill to die on.

AITA? I don’t think it’s wrong to want to teach my daughter to respect other people. But he is being very insistent.

Ruining the fun for a child and her father is not good parenting.

