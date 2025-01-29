Woman Agrees To Let Friend And Their Family Stay At Her Vacation Home For Free, But After Getting Nasty Texts From One Of Them She Doesn’t Want To Follow Through

If you owned a vacation home, would you let your friends stay there for free?

WIBTA if I cancel my friend’s family vacation reservation because her brother’s girlfriend harassed me? A few months ago, a good friend of mine asked if she could book a vacation property that my family owns for a family ski trip she was planning. This included her, her husband, her parents, her brother and his gf. I said of course, and let them stay for free too as I know their family really well. However, a week ago I started receiving extremely nasty messages from the brother’s gf.

For context, I used to be a pretty serious relationship with my friend’s brother, being together in undergrad and medical school, though we broke up more than 4 years ago now due to having different life goals. It was quite amicable on both sides, and while I wouldn’t call us friends, we still wish each other happy birthdays and happy holidays when they come around. Imagine my surprise when I checked my phone after getting off work and saw 15 messages from my ex.

They turned out to be from his girlfriend who was I guess messaging me from his phone. She somehow got the idea that I was joining them on their family vacation and was extremely upset, cussing me out and telling me to stop trying to interfere in her relationship. I was really taken aback as the only time I met her she seemed pretty nice, and like I mentioned earlier I barely talk to my ex. I simply replied that she had misunderstood, that I was not joining them on their vacation, and my only connection to their vacation was the fact my family owned the property that they were going to be staying at.

However, she continued to be very rude and accusatory so I decided to just block my ex’s number. She then started going around and messaging me on other socials of mine where I also resorted to blocking her. This lasted about a week and it took me blocking her on basically every site that has a way to message people for it to stop.

This has been a very upsetting situation, and now I now don’t want her staying at my family’s property. However, I also would feel very bad messing up and potentially ruining their family vacation plans, and punishing my everyone when I really only have an issue with the girlfriend. Thank you for taking the time to read.

