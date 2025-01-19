Woman Called Her Boyfriend’s Degree “Useless” As A Joke, But Now He’s Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

When you’re in a relationship, you expect your partner to be your biggest fan and supporter.

However, in this story, this woman described his boyfriend’s degree as “useless.”

She clarified that it was just a joke, but he wasn’t amused.

AITA for calling my boyfriend’s degree useless? My boyfriend (27M) and I (29F) were at a party a few nights ago. We met up with my friends. We have been in a relationship for a year, and celebrated our anniversary three weeks ago.

This woman made a comment about his boyfriend’s degree.

While at the party, one of my friends asked my boyfriend about school and work. My boyfriend has a degree in African languages and works at a non-profit. I had a quite a lot of drinks, so I called my boyfriend’s degree useless. Because he doesn’t make much money at his job. I did this in a funny way, of course.

He was not amused and started giving her the cold shoulder.

Most of my friends laughed. One friend told me it was a jerk thing to say. My boyfriend wasn’t happy either, although his degree really isn’t all that useful. Ever since, my boyfriend has been kinda cold and I feel like a crap. AITA?

Demeaning your partner for a momentary pleasure isn’t that impressive, hun.

She should have already known she was wrong.

