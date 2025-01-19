Woman Called Her Boyfriend’s Degree “Useless” As A Joke, But Now He’s Giving Her The Cold Shoulder
When you’re in a relationship, you expect your partner to be your biggest fan and supporter.
However, in this story, this woman described his boyfriend’s degree as “useless.”
She clarified that it was just a joke, but he wasn’t amused.
Check out the full story below for the details!
AITA for calling my boyfriend’s degree useless?
My boyfriend (27M) and I (29F) were at a party a few nights ago.
We met up with my friends.
We have been in a relationship for a year, and celebrated our anniversary three weeks ago.
This woman made a comment about his boyfriend’s degree.
While at the party, one of my friends asked my boyfriend about school and work.
My boyfriend has a degree in African languages and works at a non-profit.
I had a quite a lot of drinks, so I called my boyfriend’s degree useless.
Because he doesn’t make much money at his job.
I did this in a funny way, of course.
He was not amused and started giving her the cold shoulder.
Most of my friends laughed.
One friend told me it was a jerk thing to say.
My boyfriend wasn’t happy either, although his degree really isn’t all that useful.
Ever since, my boyfriend has been kinda cold and I feel like a crap.
AITA?
Uh oh! Let’s see what others have to say about this.
This user speaks their mind.
People are calling her a jerk.
You’re terrible says this one.
Short but straightforward remark from this user.
Finally, this person thinks she might just be jealous.
Demeaning your partner for a momentary pleasure isn’t that impressive, hun.
She should have already known she was wrong.
