Woman Spent $100 On Her Students For Christmas, But Her Co-Teacher Reported Her To HR Because Her Name Wasn’t On The Gifts Too

Some teachers care about their students so much that they’re willing to buy them gifts out of their pockets.

However, not all teachers are this generous.

This woman shares how she spends on her class occasionally, and while this is nice for the students, her co-teacher is turning it into a big deal, even reporting her to HR.

Check out the full details of the story below.

AITA for spending on my students, when the other co teacher cannot I co-teach at Headstart. We are equal teachers in a classroom. I spend on my class monthly.

This woman respects her co-teacher’s preference not to spend on her students.

My co-teacher is more about herself (which I respect). She won’t spend anything on the class. She doesn’t believe they (families/kids) deserve her money.

She spent $100 for them this Christmas.

Anything I buy the children, she expects me to share the gift from her. Small things I do, like class gifts. This Christmas, I spent $100 on gifts for them, plus class gifts.

But she didn’t put the name of the other teacher on the cards.

I didn’t put her name on the gifts I gave this year. Am I the jerk? She went to HR over this and, of course, they laughed pretty much.

That other teacher should contribute her own money if she wants credit for the gifts.

Long story short, nobody is entitled to ride on the coattails of your generosity.

