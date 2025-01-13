Young Lady Was Babysitting Her Cousin’s Child, But When The Cousin Didn’t Come Home When She Was Supposed To, She Contacted The Baby’s Father To Have Him Come Get Her

When a friend or family member asks you to babysit so they can go out for an evening, it can be very nice to help them out.

AITA for calling my cousin’s ex to come get their daughter and refusing to watch her for the night? I (15F) used to be really close with my cousin, C (17F), who had her daughter, P, last year. Since we’re close in age, I’ve always supported her, especially during her pregnancy and unstable relationship with P’s dad. I’ve spent time with P a lot—taking her to the park or the gallery—and when C asked me to babysit one evening while she went out with friends, I agreed because I love both of them.

Everything went fine until 11:30, the time C said she’d be back. She didn’t show up, didn’t call, and didn’t answer my texts. Since P was asleep, I decided to wait, assuming she lost track of time.

But hours passed with no word from C, which wasn’t like her, so I got really worried. I tried contacting her friends and checking her location, but she’d turned it off. This was odd since she’d always shared her location with me. Finally, she texted around 3:00 AM saying she was staying over at a friend’s because it was late, and she didn’t want to pay for a taxi.

By this point, I was exhausted and upset—C had left me in the dark and essentially made me watch P all night without asking. If she had communicated her plans, I might’ve agreed, but it felt unfair to assume I’d stay, especially since I’m only 15. At first, I decided to wait it out until morning and talk to C later, but P woke up screaming, and I couldn’t get her back to sleep. Feeling overwhelmed, I called P’s dad (C’s ex) for help.

After explaining the situation, he came over with his mom to pick up P. I texted C to let her know where P was and stayed on her sofa for the night, planning to leave in the morning. When I woke up, I had no response from C, so I went home and told my parents, who supported my decision.

Later, C called me, furious, accusing me of betrayal and saying I’d “sided” with her ex. She also claimed I had dragged P into her issues with him. Despite trying to explain my perspective, she hung up. A few days later, she sent a long message reiterating how hurt she felt and blaming me for breaking her trust.

Since then, I’ve been bombarded with messages from C’s friends and even my aunt, saying I shouldn’t have called her ex and should’ve just stayed the night. But I’m confused because P regularly sees her dad, has stayed at his house before, and I never agreed to watch her overnight. Was I wrong to call P’s dad and not wait it out? Or was I right to do what I did? AITA?

I think she really went above and beyond for the irresponsible mother. If the mom wants to be upset, she can stay home with her kid all the time.

Let's read what some of the people in the comments on Reddit had to say.

