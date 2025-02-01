‘$60,000 Car and the navigation doesn’t work.’ – Driver Is Getting Sick And Tired Of Everything Moving To A Subscription-Based Model

It seems like everything these days is moving to a subscription-based model, and many people think it is going too far.

This TikToker found out that she even needs a subscription to use navigation in her vehicle!

She is sitting in her car and explains, “I have a bone to pick with Toyota and Toyota only. I have a Grand Highlander, $60,000 car.”

That is a nice vehicle for sure. Then she explains what she is experiencing, “My subscription just ran out. So, now I have to pay for it or whatever. Now, with that being said, that I have to pay for the app, which is not a big deal, I’m not going to pay for it anyway.”

I don’t blame her, who wants to pay for an app that comes with such an expensive car.

No big deal, right? Well, not so fast. She explains that it isn’t just the app she loses access to, “Because I don’t have the app anymore, my navigation doesn’t work. $60,000 car and the navigation doesn’t work. Their answer is that you just need to connect to your car and use your Google Maps.”

That is ridiculous. Navigation is a pretty standard feature nowadays.

She finishes up the video by saying, “So I have a $60,000 car, it’s a beautiful car, I love my car, but navigation…Out.”

I would be pretty upset with this. I have a Ford and, at least so far, they don’t do that type of thing. I’m sure they will in the future.

There are lots of other features that car companies will take away if you don’t pay for the app.

Check out her video to see what else she had to say.

@posey_fam @Toyota USA the $15 a month isnt the problem its just the reality of the situation.. ♬ original sound – Tori Posey

The people in the comments seem to hate this as well.

At least the remote start still works for this person.

Here is someone with a Ford who says it is free.

Here is someone who says factory navigation isn’t good anyway.

These subscription-based services are getting old.

