A Careless Neighbor Refused To Use Their Own Parking Spot, So A Driver Leveraged Their Scratched-Up Car To Box Them In And Make Them Regret It

Don’t play around with someone that doesn’t care about the exterior of their car I always bought bombs. It didn’t matter to me how they looked on the outside as long as the interior was somewhat clean and it ran decently. Every car, except my current one, cost under $1,000 AUD. They never failed me, even up to selling or scrapping.

The driver also felt more freedom when it came to parking.

That being said, I didn’t care how someone parked — over the line or close to it, near shopping trolley collection points. Go ahead and scrape it; I couldn’t care less. Where I used to live with my parents had visitor parking spots. These were meant for people who came for the day and left at night, not stayed for 1–2 days.

But the reality was much tougher.

This was never enforced, though, as most of the time they didn’t care or have any real power to do anything. There were four spots right outside their house and two a bit further up. Coming from a bigger family, we had two cars.

The neighbors were extra inconsiderate.

The problem with the house in front of the last two spots is they thought they owned them. They wouldn’t use their spot and would only use the visitor spots, sometimes even parking right on the line or over it so no one else could use one.

They acted like they owned the entire block with their entitlement.

I don’t think I ever saw another car in their actual spot unless other people had already taken the visitor ones. It was really frustrating. The place was not designed very well when it came to parking. The current bomb I had at the time had dings all over it and cost about $600, if I recall. Their car was probably worth 50 times that at least.

So one day, the driver finally had enough.

I came to visit my folks one day, but there were no spots available — except outside the “owners” of the last two spots’ house. They parked terribly. But again, I didn’t care about the exterior, and I was annoyed.

So they maneuvered their car in the most inconvenient way possible for the neighbor.

I removed my left-hand side mirror and pushed my crappy car as close to the driver’s side of their car as I could. Then I left it there. I stayed at my parents’ place for a week and used public transportation or got someone to drive me to where I needed to go.

This time, it was their turn to take advantage of the lack of enforcement.

They couldn’t call anyone to tow it; it was legally parked. There was no way for tickets to be issued either because there weren’t actual timeframes for how long you could be there. It was just a courtesy thing.

This seemed to teach the neighbors a valuable lesson.

After that, they always used their spot. The times they did use the visitors’ without a guest, I’d do the same thing.

The driver even got a front-row seat to the chaos.

The best part about it all is that the room I stayed in at my parents’ place had a window overlooking the spots. I happened to catch them trying to get out while I was on the PC. He had to climb over the passenger seat and knife-and-fork it out because I was so close. Sometimes, people just need to learn the hard way.

Bet the neighbor wishes they had been a bit more careful now!

