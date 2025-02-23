A Friend Spilled Coffee On Their Prized Leather Briefcase, But He Refused To Pay For The Damage Once He Heard The Price Tag

Luxury items require careful handling, but not everyone treats them with the level of caution those items deserve.

When one high-end briefcase owner showed off their new treasure to a friend at a coffee shop, disaster soon struck.

And the ensuing chaos left a stain on more than just the leather.

AITA for asking my friend to pay for the damage to my expensive leather bag? So, I own a high-end leather briefcase that I saved up for months to buy. It’s an $1,800 briefcase, and it was a gift I made to myself after saving money for over a year. I’ve always been super careful with it. A few days ago, I was hanging out with my friend, and he asked to see it.

I handed it over, and while he was looking at it, he accidentally spilled a full cup of coffee on it. I immediately tried to wipe it off, but the coffee soaked into the leather and left a huge stain. I was devastated. This bag cost me $1,800, and I’ve only had it for a few months.

I took it to a professional cleaner, and they said it’ll cost around $300 to remove the stain, but there’s no guarantee the stain will completely come out. I told my friend I was upset and asked if he’d be willing to help cover the cost of repairs.

He apologized but said it was just an accident and that I shouldn’t expect him to pay for something so expensive. I get that accidents happen, but this feels like a big deal to me. I offered to split the cost, but he refused, saying it’s not his responsibility.

I feel like he should at least contribute something, but now he’s acting like I’m being unreasonable. So, AITA for asking my friend to pay for the damage to my bag?

What did Reddit have to say?

Some stains don’t come out, and neither does the feeling of being left to deal with someone else’s mess.

A true friend wouldn’t let their mistake become someone else’s burden.

