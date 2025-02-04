A Husband Chose Fast Food Over A Home-Cooked Meal, So His Wife Considers Hanging Up Her Apron For Good

Cooking for loved ones is often an act of care, but it can feel less rewarding when the effort isn’t appreciated.

One woman’s attempt to make a comforting meal from leftovers took an unexpected turn when her husband decided to dine elsewhere, leaving her simmering with frustration.

WIBTA: dinner is not served I made prime rib for New Year’s Eve and planned to use what was left for stroganoff tonight. I told my husband, and he said OK (even though he’s not a big prime rib fan).

Halfway through making it, he told me he wasn’t eating it and went to Taco Bell to get takeout. I finished the stroganoff for my daughter and me, and we sat down to eat. Husband came back right when we sat down. (Side note — it was great.)

I didn’t say anything when he left and haven’t said anything since he got back. This isn’t the first time he’s decided he didn’t like what I was making and went out for something else.

He’s 73, and I’m 71. I still work part-time and do all the stuff around the house, and I’m angry. I plan on not making any more meals.

I know that sounds petty, but it seems rude to me that he just walks out when dinner isn’t something he loves. AITA for feeling like this?

What did Reddit think?

If the husband is going to turn his nose up at dinner, he might as well make himself useful in other ways.

There’s nothing petty about standing up for yourself.

This commenter doesn’t think anyone is at fault here.

Honest communication may help smooth out some of the tension.

The meat may have been cooked to perfection, but her patience was burnt to a crisp.

If appreciation isn’t on the menu, the kitchen is closed.

