A Mechanic Explained How People Can Still Open Their Car Doors if Their Key Fobs Don’t Work

A mechanic named Sherwood posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how they can still open their car door if their key fob dies.

Sherwood said, “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, I know I got a hidden key,’ but some people don’t even know they have a hidden key. So, you still have a mechanical key to get in your car. I don’t care what kind of car it is. I have not seen one yet that didn’t have a mechanical key to get in it.”

He demonstrated that on this particular car, the key can only go in after the door handle is opened, because that’s when the keyhole is revealed.

Sherwood added that some vehicles may have a cover or a handle that slides to show the keyhole.

