After Enduring Pranks For A Long Time, This Worker Planned Out Revenge That He Knew Would Drive The Other Guy Nuts And Put An End To The Prank Wars

Playing office pranks can be a fun way to get some laughs while at work.

What would you do if you had a coworker who was always pulling pranks, but when someone did it to him, he got extremely upset?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so he planned out a simple, but effective, prank that would finally put an end to it.

Check it out.

So you don’t like In Da Club by 50 Cent This happened about 10 years ago. I worked for a small manufacturing company. One of the people i worked with, William, he was one of those people who liked to play the cliche “fun” office pranks on people. (Mess with your computer mouse, turn your phone volume up, change your background, rearrange your stuff, etc. )

This is the way to deal with this type of person.

Everyone mostly just ignored it and didn’t give William the satisfaction that it annoyed you. I asked my boss if could rearrange a shared cabinet to make it easier to get the stuff we need, he said go ahead and was very happy with the change. William hated that the closest was changed and complained about it for months. After that his “fun” pranks played on me got more and more annoying and took longer and longer to undo. (delating software from my computer, changing settings, hiding stuff i needed to do my job) I complained to my boss about it but he refused to do anything.

He can dish it out, but can’t take it.

I started doing small things back to him but William couldn’t handle them and would complain to my boss for hours about it. My Boss pulled me and William into his office and said the next time one of you pull a prank on each other, I’m sending you home with no pay for day. After that i set up a webcam at my desk and set it to record the two hours in the morning William was there before i came in. Sure enough after a couple weeks, i caught him going and messing with my computer. I showed my boss the footage and he said he would have a talk with William and he is serious about stopping the pranks. Since i knew my boss was not actually going to do anything, I executed the plan i had been saving that would drive William Crazy.

This is very valuable information.

I had found out from one of my fellow employees that William can not stand the song In Da Club by 50 cent, I tested that theory one day and sure enough he launched into a rage screaming about how awful that song is and everything wrong with it. Thanks to William messing with my phone i had learned that you could upload custom ringtones to the phone and set a pass key to lock people out of the setting menu on your phone. I was always the last one to leave on Friday, so before i went on vacation for a week i set the ringtone of the phone to In Da Club, changed it to max volume, and set a passcode so no one could change it but me. I get a call from boss Monday afternoon, he says he and the owner think it hilarious.

I say let him sit out there.

He wasn’t planning on asking for the code to get into the phone until after i got back to try and teach William a lesson but William has been sitting in his truck in the parking lot for two hours refusing to come in the building. William didn’t pull any more pranks the rest of the time i worked there.

Sometimes it is the simple things that are the most satisfying.

