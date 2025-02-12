Another Driver Hits His Door In The Parking Lot But Refuses To Admit It, So He Makes Her Think He Did Something To Her Car While She Was Shopping

Liars often assume other people are liars too.

For example, in today’s story, one woman in a store parking lot is clearly lying.

Another driver eventually accepts the fact that she won’t admit the truth, so he turns the tables on her by telling the truth.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I didn’t do anything to your car… Years ago I took my wife to a fabric store, and waited outside in my car. This lady pulls up to me, throws open her door and it hits my car. She didn’t look at me, so I got out of my car: “Excuse me, you just hit my car with your door.”

She lied.

“No I didn’t!” “Umm, I was sitting in the car, and I heard and felt you hit my car.” “No. I. Didn’t.”

He assessed the damage.

I realized she wasn’t going to admit it, and there was only a small mark on the door, so I watched her go inside the store. It’s an older car and had some other dings, I just wanted her to say “sorry” (Canadian here, we say it all the time, it’s not hard to do). My wife was still inside the store when the lady came out, absolutely glaring at me.

She assumed he was lying.

I rolled down the window and said: “I didn’t do anything to your car.” “WHAT?!?!” “I said, I didn’t do anything to your car.”

He was very happy with himself.

She spent the next 20 minutes looking over her vehicle, pausing to glare at me. I egged her on every 5 or so minutes by repeating “I didn’t do anything to your car. It’s fine. Nothing at all.” She finally peeled out of the spot in a huff and my wife came out, wondering why I was in such a good mood after I spent a good hour in the car. I told her I found something to pass the time.

That’s a funny story. I hope he eventually told his wife what happened.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Drivers need to be more considerate.

Just admit it when you’re wrong!

