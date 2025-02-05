Best Friend Tried To Lie And Alienate Her From Newlyweds, So She Apologized And Discovered They Were Secretly Moving Away

Some people thrive on control, even when it drives others away.

What would you do if a close friend unfairly blamed your family for something that never even happened? Would you stay quiet and keep the info to yourself? Or would you set the record straight the first chance you got?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and decides she can’t stay quiet. Here’s how it went down.

AITA my best friend kid got married My best friend’s son got married about 8 months ago. She had behaved very badly before the wedding, and nothing these two did satisfied her. If they didn’t spend all of every holiday with her, she would throw a tantrum. She constantly told the bride-to-be that she wasn’t family (until after the wedding). So any family time at holidays, birthdays, and other events, she wasn’t really invited.

The BF told her something that shocked her.

My friend professed to love her and was very excited about gaining a daughter. Fast forward to the wedding. My SO, myself, and my young (8 and autistic) granddaughter attended the wedding. Everything seemed to be going well. A large number of kids were invited, and they all behaved beautifully. After the wedding, say a week later, my friend decided to tell me how horribly my granddaughter had behaved at the wedding. I was told the child had ruined the wedding. I was in tears. (Understand the groom felt like my nephew, and I loved the girl he married.)

After apologizing, she learned a secret.

I apologized to the couple at the very first opportunity and was met with stunned faces and silence. I was asked why I thought this, and I confess: I broke and told them everything. My friend says I’m wrong for telling her son everything. I found out recently she has been being cruel to her new “daughter.” The kids are moving away and are expecting. She has no idea, and I don’t plan on telling her. AITA?

Wow! With friends like her, who needs enemies?

