Big Brother Has Legal Custody Of His Little Sister Who Thinks Of Him As Her Dad, But The Brother’s New Girlfriend Made Her Cry When She Told Her The Truth

Imagine growing up in a home where you’re raised by a drug addicted mother.

If you could prevent a younger sibling from also growing up in that environment, would you?

In today’s story, a big brother raises his younger sister as if he’s her father.

Everything is great until his girlfriend makes the little girl cry.

Let’s see why everyone is now so upset.

AITA for not telling my kid im not her actual dad So for context, when I(24m) was 19 when my mom had my younger sister, Mj (not actually her name for privacy). My mom was a drug addict, stopping during pregnancy, but when Mj was about 5 months old she started back on drugs, dropping Mj off any place she could. Seeing this I wanted to give Mj a life that she deserved, not what our mother gave me.

What a great big brother!

Even though I was only 19, i filed a petition to get custody of her. It was a long hard process but when Mj was 2 i finally got full custody, all this to say, I’m legally Mj’s dad. Im the only dad she knows and she calls me dad.

They could be a great family together.

A year ago I met my girlfriend, Ida (24f) and we started dating not long after. I really thought I found somebody to like me and Mj. Ida would always take Mj on ‘girls days’ and little ‘dates’. I proposed to Ida on Sunday, it seemed like everything was great until a few hours ago.

Ida told Mj the truth.

Ida was at my apartment having dinner with me and Mj. Well when i was cooking dinner I heard Mj say something along the lines of ‘Your gonna marry my daddy and your gonna be best friend’ I thought it was cute until I heard Ida laugh and say ‘He’s not your dad Mj’ which caught me off guard. I guess she thought i couldn’t hear her because there’s one a wall between the kitchen, but still i don’t know why Ida said that.

He got really mad at Ida.

Mj was confused as 5 year olds are said I was and Ida kept correcting her until Mj started crying. Which honestly made me mad. I asked Ida why she would even say that and Ida stated ‘She was going to find out eventually’ and I was a jerk for not telling Mj in the first place. I got mad and one thing led to another. I said some things i shouldn’t have, telling her she had no right. Ida went home and Me and Mj had dinner alone.

He would’ve told Mj eventually.

Ida started blowing up my phone later saying what I did was ‘wrong’ and basically was just ranting to me through text. I started doubting myself and now i’m here. So AITA (I was gonna tell Mj i was her brother someday, yes, but when she’s old enough to understand, Mj is only 5 she doesn’t make sense of it) (Also sorry if im bad at explaining)

Maybe Ida didn’t realize Mj didn’t know that he was really her brother.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks he needs to breakup with Ida.

He is Mj’s brother…and dad.

He needs to talk to Mj.

The timing is interesting.

This was not the way to tell Mj.

His girlfriend was completely out of line.

But his daughter would be better off always knowing the truth.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.