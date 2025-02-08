Carl’s Jr Kept Calling The Wrong Number For Repairs, So He Started Telling Them Help Was On The Way And The Calls Stopped For Good

Wrong numbers can be annoying, but when they don’t stop, sometimes you have to get creative.

So, what would you do if the same business kept calling you by mistake, over and over, despite your best efforts to correct them? Would you patiently explain yet again that they had the wrong number? Or would you play along and let the problem solve itself?

In the following story, one person found themselves in this very scenario. Here’s how it all played out.

Wrong number Years ago, I kept getting calls on my direct line at work from Carl’s Jr employees who had broken deep fryers. I don’t know if my number was similar to their repair line number, if Carl’s Jr had listed the wrong number, or if my number was the same but the wrong area code. All I know is that about once a week, I’d get a call from a panicking employee at a different Carl’s Jr. I’d tell them I didn’t work for Carl’s Jr, that this was not the repair line. “Please update your phone number listing.”

Frustrated, he changed how he dealt with the calls.

This went on for about 6 months. Finally, I’d had enough, and I just told the caller, “I’ll have someone there within an hour to fix it.” Happened again the next week. “I’ll have someone there within an hour to fix it.” Never heard from Carl’s Jr employees again after that.

Hilarious! That was a smart way to handle it.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about this story.

Similar story but with a pizzeria.

Might have to check this out.

This is great!

It’s good they got the point.

He got that straightened out quickly!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.