Customer At A Waffle House Restaurant Was Being Loud On A FaceTime Call, So Another Customer Played Christmas Music On Their Phone To Annoy Him

If I can’t enjoy my Christmas breakfast, neither shall you. “I took my kiddo to Waffle House for a late Christmas breakfast.

We get seated and start discussing what we’re going to order only to be interrupted by the the guy at the table behind me making a FaceTime call at full blast. For the uninitiated, the booth seats in Waffle House are back to back with no gap or dividers, so you’re pretty close to the people seated behind you.

What a jerk!

Hoping this was just a temporary annoyance I tried to ignore it, but after a few more minutes of not being able to hold a conversation it was obvious my kid was nearing sensory overload, as was I (we’re both high functioning autistic). I lean over the guy’s shoulder until I’m fully in-frame of his video, he turns, we make eye contact, I raise my eyebrows and give him a look while motioning at his phone.

He barely skipped a beat, rolled his eyes and turned back and went back to his call, just as loud as before.

Let’s see how he likes it!

I figured if I had to be overloaded, that music would be marginally better than listening to his cackling buzzy phone conversation, so I placed my phone on the back of the seats, between me and the guy, and put Christmas music on, then slowly started turning the volume up until it was just obnoxious enough to disrupt his conversation. It worked, he made a comment to the other person that he had to go and would call them back later, hung up, we exchanged another dirty look as I turned my music off, and we all enjoyed our meals in peace.”

