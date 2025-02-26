Employee Encountered A Rude Customer Who Wanted To Get A Refund Even Though He Didn’t Qualify For A Refund, So The Employee Thought Of A Way To Get Back At The Customer

Some customers think they can take advantage of store offers.

This man shares how he encountered a rude and entitled customer who insisted on getting a refund even though he didn’t qualify for a refund.

The customer didn’t back down, so the employee came up with a creative way to get back at him.

Read the story below for all the details.

Oh I have to return your tile do I? A few years ago, I was working for a local flooring retailer. It was a cool job. And, for the most part, the customers were cool. Until one day, let’s call him Jonesy, comes in and buys some tile.

He buys probably 6 different colors for different areas of the house. I explain, at the time, that if he has any full boxes when he’s done, we’ll take them back and get him a refund. He says okay and leaves.

A couple days later, in strolls Jonesy and wants to return his tile. Ok, no problem. Until I see that he has brought back 3 or 4 tiles from each of the colors he bought. He has not one single box. I don’t have a good way to return single tiles. I let him know why I can’t and what we can’t do.

This dude immediately goes full boomer and starts raising his voice at me, telling me how we lied and misrepresented our process. After a couple of minutes, I’m thinking this is in no way worth it, so I just make up some item roughly the cost of his tile, and hand him the cash. As he’s walking out the door, I hit him with the polite, “Have a nice day.” To which he responds with a couple expletives.

Here is where the malicious compliance comes in. I knew what he returned was the last of those tile colors and we weren’t getting anymore in. So I grab one of the loader and have him immediately take them out to the dumpster and make sure he breaks them in the hopes that Jonesy runs a couple short.

A couple days go by and nothing. I was a little disappointed as I thought my plan was awesome. Then about 4 days after he returned his tile, he comes in all frantic and needs more. I let him know that since I only had a couple of tiles of those colors, I couldn’t resell them so they were thrown in the dumpster, but he was welcome to see if there were any that were still usable.

He looked super annoyed, but couldn’t do anything. So I took him out to the dumpster and let him look around. And all that was left was broken pieces. It was awesome!

That really was the perfect way to get back at him. He really should’ve kept the extra tiles until he was done with the project.

