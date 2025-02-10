Every Time Her Sister Borrows One Of Her Books She Folds The Pages, So She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Sister Read The Book Her Boyfriend Gave Her For Her Birthday

Instead of using bookmarks, some people like to fold the page of the book, otherwise known as dog-earing the pages.

In today’s story, one teen girl doesn’t want to let her sister borrow her books anymore because her sister likes to fold the pages.

However, she’s wondering if it’s mean not to let her sister borrow books from her.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not letting my sister borrow my book? I(17f) have allowed my sister(14) to borrow books before but she sometimes folds the edges of the pages instead of using a bookmark, despite promising not to. Yesterday, she asked to borrow another one of my books. This time I said no.

This is a very special book.

It’s a birthday gift from my boyfriend(18). My favorite author’s debut novel. I’ve tried to find it at bookstores near me but couldn’t so he got it as a surprise.

Her mom is on her sister’s side.

She promised not to fold anymore pages but I told her ‘I don’t trust you.’ Our mom said I shouldn’t refuse ‘over such a small reason’ and should encourage her desire to read.

“No” is a complete sentence.

She shouldn’t be forced to share something important to her with her sister especially considering it was a gift.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I agree – let the sister get her own book.

Yes, the library is another great idea.

This is a very special book!

This mom weighs in…

This app sounds great.

Encouraging reading doesn’t have to mean letting your books get destroyed!

Those are sacred to some readers.

