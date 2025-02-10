Family Member Was Being Rude To Her During The Christmas Party She Hosted, So She Canceled The Trip She Gifted Them Without Telling Them

Sometimes, you do good things for your family, and in return, you only get rudeness.

This woman shares how she gifted a family member with a vacation, but when the family member was rude to her, she decided to use the gift as a way to get back at them.

Read the story below for all the details.

Cancelling the gifted vacation without telling anybody I have a family member who is honestly crappy. We had our differences, then supposedly made up. So this year, for Christmas, I gifted them a vacation they did really want to make. I printed out the booking reservation and gave it as a gift.

This woman hosted the Christmas party and got negative comments from this family member.

However, crappy family member had nothing for me in return. (“I just had so much stuff do to. Honestly, I totally forgot about you!”) They also continued to make passive aggressive remarks about my home as well as the food I provided (I hosted).

So she canceled the vacation she gifted them.

So petty me cancelled their vacation without telling them. Even after I knew they were on their way to the destination. Yes, there are fees. But I don’t care.

It’s going to be satisfying for her!

I know they will be too stingy to book anything else and will instead return all the way back home fuming and annoyed. Which is a great source of joy for me. Cheers!

That is some truly underhanded revenge.

The best revenge is the one where they suffer!

