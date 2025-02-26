Government Demanded Endless Documentation, So One Family Sent Enough To Sink The System

Navigating government benefits means playing by their rules, no matter how absurd.

So when the VA kept asking for more paperwork, one family made sure to deliver — pound after exhausting pound.

Read on to find out how it all went down.

Dealing with the Veterans Administration and request for documentation. Years ago, my wife was working on getting her father VA benefits for assisted living.

This wasn’t going to be easy.

They wanted all medical records, all financial records—any sort of record you could imagine. Each document had to have his name, SS#, and something else on every piece of documentation.

The family did their best to comply with the rules, but it was going to be a long road ahead.

So we ordered a stamp with all the information and stamped everything and made copies. The first time they asked for new documents, we naively sent just the additional documents.

This was apparently not what the agency needed.

We got back a notice: “Please send U, V, X, Y, Z documents.” These were included in the first batch of documents. So we sent the entire batch plus the first additional documents back.

This still wasn’t enough.

They asked for more documents, so we added them to the batch and resent. Repeat three or four times.

Everything was beginning to add up.

By this time, it had to be over 10 pounds of paperwork, and it barely fit in the USPS box. We got a letter back: “Please only send the requested additional documents.”

But the family was ticked off by this point.

We completely ignored this the next two or three times (so not complying, but still malicious).

It turns out, their malicious compliance actually made a difference.

Finally, his benefits were approved, and everything was great until a news article came out with a headline of “The VA building could collapse from all the stored paperwork.” Apparently, we were not the only ones maliciously complying.

Now this story is a textbook example of the power of malicious compliance!

What did Reddit have to say?

Luckily, there is help available now for those looking to navigate the VA.

One commenter had a helpful experience with this type of assistance program.

This commenter is definitely taking notes..

It’s looking like this agency is starting to get weighed down by their own demands!

Who knew a piece of paper could pack such a punch?

