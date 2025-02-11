Her Cousin Wants To Move To America To Live With Her, But Her Landlord Won’t Allow It And She Is Not About To Cross Her Landlord

Saying no to family isn’t always easy, especially when they think you owe them something.

What would you do if a cousin from another country expected to move in with you, even though your landlord had strict rules against it? Would you try to find a way to make it work? Or would you stand your ground and refuse?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact predicament with her cousin. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my cousin she can’t come live with me? I (F26) have a cousin (F17) who lives in a third-world country. She was born in America but has never lived here. I was born and raised in America and told her that she could not come live with me because my landlord does not want people living in my house. I work from home and run a lot of errands. I also spend time with my boyfriend and do my own stuff that needs to be done in my free time. When I told her she could not live with me, she said, “You need to help out your own family whenever they need something. You’re a rude person, and no one’s gonna like you.”

She is not about to go against her landlady’s wishes.

She then told me if my landlord doesn’t want people living in the house, I should move out and find somewhere else to live. Mind you, I have been living in my house for 15 years, and my landlord is a great lady. I always help her out since she’s pushing 80. She’s like a grandmother to me, and I will always respect what she wants in the house. She hasn’t raised rent on me since I started living here, so I’m still paying a very good price for where I live if I wanted to move out, my rent would increase to about $4,000. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see both sides, but some people don’t like to share their personal space, and the landlady does sound great.

