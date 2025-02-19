Her Daughter Got Detention For Mocking Another Student, But When She Asked For Details It Escalated Into A Fight That Ended With Her Calling Her Dad To Pick Her Up

For the most part, parenting a teenager means walking a fine line between respecting their privacy and holding them accountable for their actions.

So, what would you do if your child got detention for mocking another student but refused to share any details about what really happened?

Would you just let it go?

Or would you insist on knowing the full story to make sure they were telling the truth?

In today’s story, a mother finds herself in this exact situation with her daughter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA FOR ASKING MY DAUGHTER FOR THE SPECIFICS OF HER DETENTION My 13-year-old daughter got her first detention today for, as she claims, “Laughing at another student’s 3D-printed shoes.” After listening to her side of things, I began to ask her for the specifics, like the name of the student, and she straight up refused to tell me and kept repeating that their name didn’t matter. In my mind, I was thinking of the bigger picture and potentially future situations that could arise, like the parents of the student reaching out to talk to me and for my own mental note to make sure my child is not bullying said child.

Suddenly, the daughter flipped out.

I told her I would just contact the school myself and ask about it. She immediately went into angry hysterics and called her Dad (she is very much a Daddy’s girl) crying, and he agreed with her that he didn’t see why the name was relevant, so that made her level up her amount of disrespect towards me. I explained it’s now more so her belief she can tell me “No” about anything I am asking/insisting to know than it is about this specific situation, and she said she wanted to go stay at her Dad’s now, so he is on the way to pick her up. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the daughter’s reaction is strange.

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

Here’s the perspective of a teacher.

This person wants more info.

Great thoughts.

As this person points out, an ultimatum may work.

According to this comment, there’s more to this story.

She should start by calling the school to get the full story, then talk to the girl’s dad to ensure they’re on the same page.

No matter what, this behavior shouldn’t be tolerated.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.