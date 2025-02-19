Her Family Planned A Surprise Birthday Celebration For Her Aunt At Her Baby Shower Without Asking. But When She Objected They Called Her Selfish.

A baby shower is meant to celebrate the parent-to-be, but unfortunately, it doesn’t always work that way.

Imagine that a family member decided to turn your baby shower into a surprise birthday party for someone else without even asking you first.

Would you go along with it to keep the peace?

Or would you speak up to keep the focus on your special day?

In today’s story, a mother-to-be finds herself in this very scenario.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my mom not to sing hbd to my aunt at my baby shower My baby shower is today, and I was just told last night my aunt will be visiting for a few days from a different state, and today is her birthday. Previous to last night, I was unaware of her birthday or her even coming, then I was told my mother bought her a cake and planned on having everyone sing Happy Birthday at my shower. My issue is that there will be multiple strangers who have no clue who she is and will be forced to awkwardly sing to her, and they can’t wait for another day.

The family didn’t want to hear her concerns.

She is going to be here for a few days, so I’m confused why they couldn’t simply take her to dinner after the event or a different day. When I expressed my concern, my family implied I was being selfish and then proceeded to say I had no choice as I didn’t pay for the shower. This is my first child and my family has made it clear this will be my one and only baby shower. AITA?

It’s easy to see where the family was coming from, but it is pretty rude.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

But at the end of the day, it’s probably not as big of a deal as she’s making it out to be, either.

