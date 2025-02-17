Her Husband Kept Forgetting To Take Out The Recycling, But When She Suggested An Easier Way He Got Frustrated And Kicked The Box

Sharing household chores should be simple, but it can quickly become frustrating when one person needs constant reminders.

So, what would you do if your partner kept forgetting to complete a basic task, only to get angry when you suggested a way to make it easier?

Would you continue reminding them?

Or would you take a step back and let them deal with the consequences?

In today’s story, one wife finds herself in this very scenario and needs some advice.

Where’s what’s going on.

AITA for not helping my husband with a simple task My husband’s in charge of clearing the bins, both rubbish and recycling. A very easy task, yet done imperfectly. When the bins are full, most of the time, they don’t get emptied till I ask. In summer, when the bins have been sitting too long, they don’t get emptied till I ask. I have reminders set in our shared calendar that will notify us the night before to put the bins out, and I still have to remind him on some weeks. This morning I reminded my husband that the recycling bin is full (my second reminder as I’ve mentioned it the night before). Our bins are a bit funny where you can’t lift the whole thing out and tip it outside so you have to take each recyclable out. My husband usually grabs as much as he can carry and asks me to pass the rest through a side window.

She suggested he try a new method.

Today, I suggested that he can easily grab a basket, box, or shopping bag (all of which are within arm’s reach), fill it up, and take it all in one trip. I did just that to demonstrate, but he got very frustrated and kicked the box that I had filled away. I’m not sure if the kick was an accident, as it was in the way, but his body language reads angry. Marriage is not about keeping score, but I’ve been struggling a lot when it comes to juggling the mental load of things. When a household task gets assigned to me (and I’d say 70% of all tasks are), I get everything done on my own. But when it gets assigned to my husband, somehow, it’s on me to make sure he remembers to do it — and in this instance, a simple task turns into a two-person job. AITA?

Eek! Sounds like this is a frustrating situation.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks he’s old enough to figure it out.

Another person who thinks he should be able to handle it.

As this person points out, he knows what his task is.

Frustrating, indeed!

He needs to step up his game.

Rather than waiting for her to remind him, he needs to be more responsible and handle tasks on his own.

