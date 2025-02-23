Her Sister Lied To Their Mom To Cover For Herself, Then Embarrassed Her In Front of Everyone, So She Got The Perfect Revenge At Dinner

Siblings do the darnedest things to each other.

Sometimes it’s funny, but occasionally it calls for a little payback.

So, what would you do if your sister embarrassed you in front of your family over something she lied about and then laughed at you for it?

Would you let it go and move on?

Or would you wait for the perfect moment to make her feel just as uncomfortable?

In the following story, a sister finds herself in this exact dilemma.

Here’s what she did.

My sister got me in trouble for us both being late and I got my revenge. This story happened when I was 12 and my sister was 13. My sister had found out Twilight was in theaters and, as she was a huge fan, wanted to go. Her friends were busy and my mom refused to let her go alone, so she convinced me to tag along. We lived in a small town, and my sis had a prepaid phone with enough minutes to call parents to get us after the movie. We sat through the movie and 12-year-old me got really bored really fast. When the movie ended, however, she was supposed to call our mom so she could pick us up. But my sister had another plan in mind.

Rather than meeting their mother right away, her sister had another plan.

We ended up walking to the JC Penny’s where we met a boy from her class. They talked and I was just bored. Soon enough, my mom started calling and demanding to know where we were. My sister lied on the phone, saying I was taking too long in the bathroom because of my period. I was mad at her for one, lying and, two, using my period as a cover. Once off the phone, my sister kissed the boy, then dragged me off to meet up with our mom. Once in the car, my mom went off on me for not having enough pads/tampons on me. I tried to explain that wasn’t the case, but my mom made up her mind. Later my sis thanked me for not blowing her cover. And she also said that she owed me one.

Here’s where they asked for it.

A few months later, I forgot about the whole thing until my sis invited said boy to our place for dinner. Things were fine. My parents liked the boy and I was just being a moody preteen who would rather be doing anything than hanging out with my sister’s boyfriend. However, it wasn’t until her BF made a comment toward me about my period when my parents were listening, bringing up the lie my sis told my mom. My sis and her BF laughed and I was embarrassed.

It felt so good to get her sister back.

So I decided to get back. We were having hotdogs over a fire for dinner. And when my sis and her BF got up to get their hotdogs on buns, I decided, while holding the ketchup, to spray it on my sis’s chair while my parents were talking among themselves. My sis and her BF didn’t notice it, and she sat in it. At first, she was confused and then stood up. Her bf commented that she sat in something red. And then I commented something along the lines of her not being prepared for her period, sort of like the manner they were teasing me. Sure, I was in trouble for the ketchup moment, but it felt so good to see my sis uncomfortable the same way she and her BF made me feel at 12 years old.

Yikes! As they say, what’s good for one person is good for another.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about her revenge.

Great question!

It sure is!

This person dealt with a similar situation.

Here’s someone who would’ve called the sister and BF out.

What a great way to get her back!

The best part is that it’s a story they’ll always look back on and laugh about.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.