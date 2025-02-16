Her Sisters Kept “Borrowing” Her Shoes, So She Came Up A Hilariously Gross Plan To Make Them Stop For Good

Having siblings means sooner or later they will take your stuff without asking.

It’s in the manual.

In this girl’s case, her sisters kept stealing her shoes, so she casually told them she had athlete’s foot (a fungal infection) to make them stop.

Did it work, though?

Let’s find out.

I pretended to have athlete’s foot to mess with my sisters I have two sisters, and anyone with sisters knows how bad the clothes stealing can get. I regularly had to go through their rooms to get my clothes and shoes back. If I tried to bring it up I’d get in trouble for going through their rooms, while the fact that they had obviously had to have gone through my room to steal my stuff was completely ignored.

This is so unfair. She was left to fend for herself on this issue.

I would have liked to return the favor by stealing their stuff, but they are both very tiny, and I’ve always been the fat sibling, and even my feet were much bigger than theirs. So while they could stuff some tissues into the toes of my shoes and wear them, I couldn’t fit my toe into either of their shoes.

She needed another plan, and she thought of one. It’s machiavellian.

Lately I’ve been getting this rash on the back of my neck, so I went to the doctor and he said it was eczema, and prescribed a cream for it. Well, I got the cream and it said on the tube in big letters “Athlete’s Foot Cream”. I checked with the doctor, and he said that was the generic for the eczema cream.

It would be the perfect prop.

Well, I happen to remember there being a little problem with athlete’s foot when my older siblings started middle school, and I remember what an absolute nightmare it was to deal with, so no one ever wanted a repeat incident. So, I put my shoes away in my room and waited. Sure enough, my sister stole a pair of my shoes to wear.

It was show time.

When I saw her wearing them I didn’t get mad, I just told her to put them back where she found them when she was done. She agreed, and I grabbed the cream and set it right on top of the shelf I keep my shoes on. She freaked out, and they left my shoes alone, and I still have eczema, so I always keep the cream exactly in the same place. They still steal my clothes all the time, but at least my shoes are safe.

Problem solved and with grace!

She found a peaceful solution to an annoying issue.

This is a sister win!

