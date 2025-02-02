His Wife Forgot To Follow Her Own Laundry Rule, So He Called Her On It In A Wholesome, Hilarious Way

Laundry is a funny and annoying thing.

We always need to wash our clothes, yet forget about the process.

See how this couple dealt with their laundry.

If it’s not in the basket, it doesn’t get washed! My wife has a rule: “If it’s not in the basket, it doesn’t get washed!” This has stung me many times because I do tend to take my clothes off and leave them on the bedroom floor before eventually migrating them to the basket. This is of course my fault.

But he has something brewing…

At this stage, I want it to be clear that I’m not a lazy husband that expects a Stepford wife. I cook, wash, clean and I iron all my own clothes. We work well as a team.

One day I was doing the washing and I noticed that my wife had left her work clothes on the floor in the bedroom. I could have been the bigger person and grabbed those clothes to put in the wash, but I chose martyrdom instead. I put the washing on and then shortly afterwards my wife came to me frustrated as she needed her clothes washing for work and I’d left them in the bedroom. I just happened to be in my gaming chair with the cat on my lap when this happened. So I swiveled slowly like a Bond villain.

And it’s so satisfying.

Then I said to her, “If it’s not in the basket, it doesn’t get washed!”

So, I’m divorced now, she took the kids, the car, the house, the cat… …Just messing, my wife is amazing and saw the funny side of it. Moral of the story: put your dirty laundry in the basket kids!

