Horrible Friend Flirted With Her Boyfriend, So When She Kicked The Friend Out Of Her House, Her Friends And Family Claimed She Was Overreacting

Sometimes friends seem completely clueless when it comes to being a real friend.

This woman kicked her friend out of her house because her friend had the nerve to flirt with her boyfriend.

Now, she’s wondering if she overreacted since some of her friends and family think she made the wrong decision.

Check out the full story!

AITA for kicking my friend out because she « complimented my partner » ? I (33F) am in a serious relationship with my partner (39M) who will work remotely full-time so we can spend the Christmas season with my daughter (7F).

A friend of mine who we’ll call Mag (33F) is a nail artist and I paid her to come to my house and do my nails this morning, and during her work I invited her to stay for lunch; my partner was working from home and didn’t come into the kitchen the whole morning. But he did come around by lunchtime and considering he is working remotely, was only wearing a short sleeves shirt – which is much more comfortable than wearing suits like he does at work.

She knew her boyfriend would be around for the most part…

My boyfriend is the kind who always used exercise as a way to cope with stress so let’s be honest: even though he is lean he does have some nice muscles. And when he started moving around the kitchen Mag started to look at him like a piece of meat while making compliments like « you look so much better wearing tight-fitting clothes », « you must be so strong », « the way your biceps move makes me wish my boyfriend would exercise more »

This is where it got bad!

My boyfriend of course was uncomfortable but didn’t say a thing and chose to go back to his desk with his plate instead of biting her head off. I, on the other hand, was mad and told her to get out of my house even if by then I was still cooking and we hadn’t had anything to eat. I told her that what just happened was not okay and that it was the last time she would be invited to my house.

Is she INSANE?!

She defended herself by saying that she was only complimenting my partner and that « I should be proud for landing a 10 when I was a barely decent 4 myself », and I escorted her out. Now both Mag and her mother both involved everyone they know (my mother, common friends, my colleagues) and they are blowing my phone; I currently have 127 texts after I stopped responding at 5pm and my head spins. My partner and I talked about it over dinner.

He wanted to stay away from her!

He believes it is at best flirting and at worst, harassment and he told me that he wished for me to stop inviting Mag at home. I explained that she never behaved like that and that I was just as surprised and disappointed and of course, she is no longer welcome. But I have 14 conversations in my phone all in contradiction with each other and I feel my head spin. AITA for kicking my friend out because she « complimented my partner » ?

GEEZ! That sounds so creepy!

How can people even defend something like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user finds it absurd that people are siding with the friend.

Exactly! This user thinks this friend has some serious issues!

Exactly! This user understands that those comments were really inappropriate.

True that! This user suggests not being friends with people defending the friend.

Exactly! This user thinks leaving this friend out of their lives is the best decision.

She was never a true friend if she did something like that!

