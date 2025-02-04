‘If your bag isn’t at baggage claim within 20 minutes…’ – An Alaska Airlines Customer Shared A Hack For Getting More Mileage Points

The more miles, the better!

Those are words to live by when it comes to traveling, and a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform to give viewers a heads-up about a hack that most flyers probably aren’t familiar with.

The man said, “It’s crazy to me that more people don’t talk about this. Never forget to start a stopwatch the second your plane lands.”

He continued, “That’s because some airlines, like Alaska, [have a] baggage policy that says that if your bag isn’t at baggage claim within 20 minutes, they’ll gift you free 2,500 Alaska Airlines miles.”

He added, “Now you know.”

