‘If your bag isn’t at baggage claim within 20 minutes…’ – An Alaska Airlines Customer Shared A Hack For Getting More Mileage Points

by Matthew Gilligan

The more miles, the better!

Those are words to live by when it comes to traveling, and a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform to give viewers a heads-up about a hack that most flyers probably aren’t familiar with.

The man said, “It’s crazy to me that more people don’t talk about this. Never forget to start a stopwatch the second your plane lands.”

He continued, “That’s because some airlines, like Alaska, [have a] baggage policy that says that if your bag isn’t at baggage claim within 20 minutes, they’ll gift you free 2,500 Alaska Airlines miles.”

He added, “Now you know.”

Thank you, sir!

Check out what he had to say.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person is all about it.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual offered an additional tip.

Now, that’s a great hack!

