‘It just destroyed me, mentally, financially, and physically.’ – A Patient Got A Permanent Injury From A Chiropractor

I’ve never been to a chiropractor and after watching this video, I’m not sure if I ever will…

A TikTokker named Tyler posted a video and talked about how a trip to a chiropractor turned out to be WAY more trouble than it was worth.

The text to Tyler’s video reads, “PSA: Do NOT go to the chiropractor.”

He said he went to a chiropractor at a chain company called The Joint the day before his 33rd birthday because he had tightness in the middle of his back.

It took a while, but the chiropractor was eventually able to crack Tyler’s back and his neck.

Tyler said, “I heard one huge and painful pop. I knew immediately that something was wrong.”

The TikTokker said that the room started spinning and he began to sweat profusely when he tried to sit up. He ended up laying on the table for thirty minutes before he left the office.

Things continued to go downhill when Tyler got home and he got sick and threw up “uncontrollably” when he got back home.

The next morning when he woke up, Tyler said, “I was in the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. The entire right side of my body just felt like static. It was really scary.”

A friend took Tyler to the hospital and he had to endure weeks of epidural injections while doctors tried to find out what was wrong.

It turns out that the chiropractor herniated a disc in his back.

Tyler was told he could either get spinal fusion surgery to try to fix the problem, or he could go to physical therapy to try to deal with the pain. Tyler was scared to get surgery so he decided to take the physical therapy route.

He had to rest for two months because of the injury and he said that the money in his savings account “evaporated” because he couldn’t work.

Tyler said he didn’t want to sue the chiropractor at first, but eventually decided that he had to because “It just destroyed me, mentally, financially, and physically, all of it. This really just derailed my entire life overnight when I didn’t do anything wrong.”

He told viewers that he talked to about ten lawyers and that none of them want to take on the case because it’s hard to win in court against chiropractors.

Tyler said, “I wouldn’t wish what happened to me and what is happening to me on my worst enemy. I just wanted to share this story so hopefully somebody could see it and just take it as a warning. Please don’t go to the chiropractor, because if something happens, there’s not much that you can do.”

That is scary stuff!

