Guy Asks His Friend What Restaurants Were Open On New Years Day, But His Friend Told Him To Look It Up Himself

AITA for asking a friend if they’d tried googling to see what restaurants are open on New Years day? I (35F) have a friend (40M) who lives 30 minutes away from SF. I live in SF, so he asked me what restaurants are open in the City on New Year’s Day. I asked him what he was looking for, and his response was, “Food.”

I asked him if he tried googling restaurants, and his response was, “Well, if I did that, I wouldn’t have to ask you, right Okay, so the next time you ask me a question about something, I should just tell you to Google it. Is that a fair statement?”

There are so many restaurants in the City, and I don’t know their hours. If I wanted to eat out today, I would either Google or call to check the holiday hours. Even if my friend told me he wanted to eat at a specific restaurant, I wouldn’t be sure if the place was open today unless I googled or called to confirm.

For what it’s worth, I don’t think he was trying to make plans with me. So, AITA for even suggesting that he Google restaurants to see what’s open on New Year’s Day?

