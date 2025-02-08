Man Demands His Ex-Wife Apologize To His New Girlfriend Over Text, So Her Friends Flood Him With Fake Flirty Messages

It’s not hard for a text message to get misconstrued, especially when it gets read by someone who’s not the intended recipient.

So, what would you do if you sent a text message to your ex that set off a firestorm of jealousy and demands?

Would you apologize and do everything you can to make it right?

Or would you turn the situation into an opportunity to get some well-deserved revenge?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what she did.

Hello darling x A co-worker/friend of mine (I will call her Jane) had a husband(jerk) and two children. Jerk decided that he didn’t want the life he was living (his wonderful words) and wanted more, so he left Jane with the kids and found himself a new, younger woman. Jane also moved on but would text him now and again to ask him for money for the children, or to find out what was happening on the days when he saw the children. The new girlfriend didn’t like this very much and wanted to be part of every conversation. They also didn’t treat the children very well, so there was friction there, too.

It all started over an innocent text.

Jane made the mistake of texting Jerk, “Could you be a dear and do me a favor.” The girlfriend went crazy and sent loads of texts to Jane, saying how she was trying to get Jerk back, that Jane was a homewrecker, and, all in all, just a horrible person. Jerk couldn’t cope with her, and went to stay with his parents for a couple of days, then had a go at Jane for being stupid, calling him dear, and asking for favors. (the favor was if he could pick up the children early from school instead of a couple of hours later at her house).

Rather than stop, she made it even worse for him.

Jerk kept going on at Jane about how she needed to apologize to the girlfriend and that Jane should also buy her a present. This is where the Petty Revenge comes in, not only did Jane keep texting Jerk with pet names, but she also told the story to her co-workers/friends, who took great pleasure in texting Jerk as well. Saying things like thanks for last night, missing you x and other similar stuff. As soon as he would block a number, someone else would start with a different number, and we would make sure that we did it when we knew he would be with his girlfriend.

That blew up in his face!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this story.

She sure does.

This person wants to help.

Yikes, this is a good point.

Here’s someone who understood the tone.

Obviously, Jane doesn’t want her ex-husband back.

But they still coparent kids, so the girlfriend needs to get over it.

